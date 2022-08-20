The good, the bad and the complex of a city that's going for growth

THREE stories in the past week captured some of the complexity of Bathurst's galloping growth - and the houses and road space required to accommodate it.
It will come as a surprise to no-one to hear that it's hard to find a home to rent in this city, but, until now, the consequences have mostly been considered from the point of view of those in need of social housing.
Steve Semmens, who works with local business owners to help them grow and expand, took a different tack in a story with the Western Advocate, explaining that a number of local businesses that want to expand aren't able to do so simply because potential new staff can't find homes.
If that all seems a bit low stakes (does it really matter if a local professional services company can't get a bit bigger?), Mr Semmens put it in a way that any local who's ever spent days phoning various tradies would understand.
"I could think of 30 electrician jobs we could fill tomorrow if we had the housing to put them in," he said.
For a different take on the same topic, Holy Family School principal Kevin Arrow sounded understandably proud this week as he explained that the school had enjoyed a surge in enrolments.
A third kindergarten class has been added this year and three new classrooms will be gradually put to use to accommodate new students - a result of the residential boom at Kelso.
"If you go back just 10 years, when you went to the back of our ovals, there was just paddock and livestock," he said. "But now ... they are all homes."
And how do the people in all those homes get into the Bathurst CBD to work, shop or socialise? For the majority of them, via Hereford Street.
On that subject, the Advocate reported this week on council allocating another $250,000 to look at possible solutions to problems at the Hereford and Gilmour Street roundabout, which regularly turns into a bottleneck and has been causing growing disquiet (in some cases anger) in recent years.
"It is a pain point in the connection to the city," deputy mayor Ben Fry said.
It is also one of the consequences - many of them positive, but some of them not so positive - of a robust population growth for a city with plenty to offer new arrivals.
With no signs that Bathurst's popularity with Sydneysiders (and others) is waning, we're going to have to get used to taking the good with the bad.
