More than just reading to feature at Bathurst Library's book week

Story, culture and imagination will be the focus for the Bathurst Library's Book Week celebrations this month and it will involve more than just reading.
Local musicians Smith and Jones and current Bathurst Regional Art Gallery (BRAG) exhibiting artist Linda Jackson will also be special guests at this popular annual event.
Bathurst Library manager Patou Clerc says this year's theme 'Dreaming with eyes open' will feature a fusion of music, literature and art, and has a strong focus on First Nations Australians and the rich culture of storytelling.
"Celebrations this year feature storytelling in three ways; through music, books and language, and art," she said.
"We are excited for families to be involved in the activities and challenges across the week, which celebrate Australian authors and illustrators."
Smith and Jones will perform at the official launch of the library's Book Week activities on Monday, August 22, at 10.30am.
These entertainers will lead a lively session of music, book readings and much more.
The session is open to families and is ideal for preschool-aged children.
At 4pm on Thursday, August 25, Jackson will read her children's book Rainbow Menagerie and facilitate a special collage art activity for children.
This session is also open to members of the public.
Throughout the week, schools and day-care centers across the community will also visit the library for special sessions showcasing shortlisted books for the Children's Book Council of Australia Book of the Year Awards.
Book Week families are encouraged to dress up for the event and participate in two competitions.
Great prizes, donated by BooksPlus Bathurst, are up for grabs in a colouring competition, and additional prizes can be won through the digital Beanstack Reading Challenge.
Bookings for the sessions with Smith and Jones and Linda Jackson are essential.
For more information, visit the Bathurst library website or call 6333 6281.
