FIVE Bathurst soccer players will have the eyes of the entire country on them next month, at the 2022 National Youth Football Championships at Coffs Harbour.
Max Hemsworth (under 14s boys), Jasmin Mitchell (under 14s girls), Jacinta Knight (under 14s girls), Poppy Channing (under 16s girls) and Clare Ferguson (under 16s girls) have all been selected in Football NSW Country teams for the national titles.
It's the first time these players have represented NSW Country at the national titles, with the competition having not been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hemsworth, who plays locally for Western NSW FC in the Football NSW Boys' Youth League, said he's excited about the opportunity.
"I'm very excited," he said.
"I already know two of the players in the team - Zac [Nipperness] the goalkeeper and Glenn [Muchena]. I play with them.
"We had to go to four trials to make the team. We had two days in Young, then a camp in Sydney and then Goulburn."
Knight plays her soccer down in Sydney with the SD Raiders and she's keen for the challenge ahead of her next month at the state titles.
"It's exciting. There's a lot of commitment and you need to be dedicated," she said.
Mitchell is the only player selected for the national titles that plays her soccer in the local Bathurst District Football competitions, that being with Eglinton DFC.
The two girls selected for the under 16s - Channing and Ferguson - both play down in Sydney, for Blacktown Spartans and Hills United respectively.
The under 14s and under 16s girls will compete over September 19-23, while the under 14s and under 16s girls will run from September 26-30.
Many current Socceroos and Matildas have featured in the National Youth Championships to junior and senior national team selection, demonstrating the calibre of talent that will be showcasing their wares in Coffs Harbour later this year.
"It will be a great opportunity for these selected players to test themselves individually and collectively against other talented players from around the country," Football NSW technical director Warren Grieve said.
"These tournaments provide great learning moments for both players and coaches."
