AT the halfway point of this year's Eglinton Tennis Club's winter competition, it is the five captains who look likely to play a decisive role in the battle for the coveted grand final trophy.
Former captain and five-time grand final winner John 'slugger' Bullock believes the captain that is going to steer their side to take the big one will need a fortune favours the brave approach.
"In a grand final you can't play safe tennis, you have to take risks, and the captain that does this I believe, will take home that golden trophy," Bullock said.
However, the five respective captains all have very different ideas on how to steer their sides to grand final glory.
Let's have a look at each captain:
ANDREW TREE - The youngest of the five captains, Tree may need more time to flourish. Although in saying that, he has a sound side that rallies well.
Can his Bananas side win the big one? Not this time.
ALLYSON SCHUMACHER - Of the five captains the 'iron lady', along with her husband Rod Schumacher, would be the most experienced.
Her determination and gritty attitude to rally behind her players will be the key if she is to steer her side to winning the grand final.
Can the Schumacher and her Strawberries prevail and go all the way? They're a big chance, but time will tell.
ROBERT MACK - New to the captain's role, but has a well balanced side. If Mack gets his players to focus on the day anything is possible.
It's going to be tough for his side to capture the big one, but miracles do happen.
ROD SCHUMACHER - A very experienced captain who knows his players' capabilities.
A captain that reads the play well and excels when the pressure tennis is applied. Is the 'rocket' and his team of Honeys capable of snatching that big trophy? You bet.
KATH WILKINSON - Captain Wilkinson has her Pink Ladies side on top of the ladder with daylight second.
She is a gutsy captain who gets the best out of her players with her determined attitude.
Can Wilkinson and her Pink Ladies capture that golden egg and be grand final winners in 2022? Well, the bookies have her side at short odds on to take it out.
Well folks until next week, good hitting and thank you to Kelso Fruit for sponsoring the competition.
