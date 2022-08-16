Saturday, August 13
Pennants
BATHURST City had a successful day out at Oberon, playing the RSL team.
They won all rinks and gathered 10 points.
Game one, rink four: Ray Noonan and his team of Denis Oxley, Paul Reece and James Nau won easily against Mark Withers, T. Hackins, K. Hancox and P. Sweeney with a final score of 22-12.
After 11 ends, Shorty and his team led 15-3.
Game two, rink five: Alby Homer, Chris Stafford, Anthony Morrissey and Barry McPherson also won against J. McQueen, R. Staggs, S. Nestorvic and N. Martens.
This was a closer game, with scores tied at 13-all after 16 ends.
Bathurst came home strongly, winning four of the last five ends with a final score of 19-14.
Game three, rink six: John Archer, Ray Fitzalan, Ian Schofield and Ian Shaw trounced the Oberon team of K. Kitt, D. Sajowitz, D. Carter and P. Hogan with a score of 39-4.
City won 19 of 21 ends.
The final big board result had Bathurst City winning 80-30 shots, 42-21 ends and three rinks to take 10 points.
Social bowls
Wednesday, August 10
Game one, rink two: Denis Oxley and Annette Myers played Neville Townsend and Bob Foster for a 24-20 win.
After being 5-all, Denis and Annette were nearly always in front.
Nev and Bob caught and passed them in the 15th end with the score 18-17, but Denis and Annette came home the stronger team.
Game two, rink three: Joe Young and Margaret Miler had a close win over Jack Smith and Annette McPherson.
Joe and Margaret took the lead at 12-7 after being equal on 6-all.
Jack and Annette equalised at 12-all after 16 ends, but Joe and Marg pipped them to win 17-15.
Game three, rink four: Bob Lindsay and John Martin defeated Ian Schofield and Phil Murray 28-10.
Bob and John stormed ahead, having dropped only two singles in the first 11 ends while winning 23 shots.
Scoey and Phil scored eight shots to five in the last seven ends.
Game four, rink five: Ian Shaw skipped for James Nau in their game against Kevin Miller and Daniel Prasad.
The game ended in a 21-13 win for Ian and James. They were always in front, leading 13-5 after 11 ends.
Game five, rink six: Jim Grives and Pam Warren won against Ian Cunningham and Robert Keady.
The end result was a 17-14 win for Jim and Pam, but it was close all the way. Pam's two in the last end gave them the win.
Saturday, August 13
With the pennants team away, and showers of rain falling, those players who turned up decided to give play a miss.
