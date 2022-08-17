AUSTRALIAN honours, national silver medals, golden debuts - the Bathurst contingent which competed at the Hockey Australia Country Challenge more than did themselves proud.
Souths duo Sarah White and Emma White plus Bathurst City goalkeeper Maddy Tattersall were part of the NSW Country women's side that competed at the titles in Albany, Western Australia.
They finished with silver medals around their necks, while Sarah White and Tattersall were picked in the Australian Country side.
St Pat's duo Tyler Willott and Andre Rossitt lined up for the NSW Country men's team for the first time.
Their side placed fourth, but both impressed enough to earned Australian Country selection - Willott in the opens, Rossitt in the under 21s.
"It's so, so exciting for them, they both played really well," Sarah White said.
"Andre was the fittest player out there, that kid doesn't stop running, he was a late call up but he slotted in beautifully.
"Tyler, he held his own definitely."
In the first edition of the Hockey Australia Country Challenge since 2019, the NSW Country men finished with two wins - they beat Victoria 4-3 and South Australian 5-0 - a 1-all draw against Australian Defence Forces and four defeats.
For the women it was an even better run.
They won all five of their pool matches, with Tattersall and NSW Country rookie Emma White impressing in defence as they conceded just once through those game.
"Emma and Maddy at the back - they were so solid at the back," Sarah White said.
"Maddy Tatt had a blinder, she actually got players' player for New South Wales and also got player of the match for one of the games.
"There was one save where she practically punched the ball into the carpark. I was the fines master and I actually fined her for it. This shot came like a bullet and she just punched it and the ball went about 20 metres behind the goal into the carpark.
"Emma White, she's so fit at the back. She was just solid, it was hard to beat her."
Sarah White also did a job up the other end of the field, the striker finishing as NSW Country's leading goal scorer.
In the semi-final NSW Country posted a 3-1 win over Australian Defence Forces, booking a spot in the decider alongside fierce rivals Queensland Country.
While NSW had defeated the maroons 1-0 earlier in the tournament, in the grand final the Queenslanders scored the only goal.
"It was a great match, we had plenty of opportunities to score. Unfortunately they capitalised and we didn't," Sarah White said.
"They scored off a short corner, off scraps. Maddy Tatt made the initial save, but the [Queensland] girl went to smack it and missed it and it just dribbled over the line.
"If she smacked it I think we would've saved it, but because it was that little dribble, it just rolled over.
"To be honest it hurt to lose, but I couldn't be that sad because it was just such a good match."
Though missing out on the gold, Sarah White at Tattersall got a very big consolation when they were named in the Australian Country side.
"This will be my ninth year, I'm going for my 10th year chip," White said.
"It does feel good, I was unsure if I was going to be selected but getting that was so exciting.
"We tour Singapore-Malaysia in July which so exciting, it really is."
