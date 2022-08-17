A DISPLAY of World War Two-themed movie memorabilia was one of the features of an exhibition at the Bathurst Showground that finished on Monday.
Film historian and archivist Noel Cowan, who has a long family background in the movie business, had souvenir movie programs on display during the Bathurst Remembers World War Two exhibition.
Advertisement
Eighty items were on display, many of which were from the golden years of Hollywood, which were brought back to life for this rare showing.
Stars featured included Clark Gable, Ingrid Bergman, Gregory Peck, Audrey Hepburn, Judy Garland, James Dean, Vivien Leigh, Cary Grant, Olivia de Havilland, James Stewart, Grace Kelly, Marilyn Monroe, Robert Mitchum and Elizabeth Taylor.
Mr Cowan was Bathurst's original "Mr Movies" from his days with The Charlotte Street Cinema in the 1990s.
"I wasn't there [at the exhibition] a lot of the time, as I am working on collating another display on a different theme at a different venue," he said.
"However, I am told that the reception of the display, by people attending it, ranged from a quick glance as they sped through to others stopping and looking in amazement at the extremely rare movie memorabilia.
"Many of the items are the last known traces of the film, as copies of other printed material such as posters and photos are long gone.
"As are, in many instances, copies of the actual film on celluloid, DVD or digital formats."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.