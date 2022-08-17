AFTER two years of COVID-19 restrictions, Book Week made a triumph return at The Cathedral School on Wednesday morning.
Students came dressed up in an array of character costumes from their favourite book, movie or television show, while singing a few songs and participating in the tradition Book Week parade.
The Cathedral School teacher librarian Merryn Sadler said students had been looking forward to Book Week for some time.
"It was so exciting. The children have been really hyped for the whole week," she said.
"It was really lovely to see all the parents join us and we did it in our COVID safe way, being outside, but we really enjoyed it."
This year's theme leant itself to a number of students that came dressed up in pyjamas.
"There was a lot of different costumes" Ms Sadler said.
"The theme this year was 'Dreaming with eyes open', so that really leant itself to pyjamas but dream characters or things you want to be when you grow up."
It's the first major group assembly for Book Week since 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions, so things have been slightly different for the past couple of years.
"We've still had our book sale, we've still have our dress-up days and we have a Zoom assembly in the past," Ms Sadler said.
"It was lovely to have everyone together and feel that community."
Book Week has been run by the Children's Book Council of Australia (CBCA) since 1945, as schools and public libraries spend one week celebrating books and Australian children's authors and illustrators.
For more on Book Week, visit CBCA's website.
