CAPTAINING Central West to a third consecutive Country Championships crown is a moment that will rate highly on the list of Mel Waterford's 2022 achievements, but it's a list that's by no mean done.
There's the goal of captaining the Bathurst Bulldogs to a sixth consecutive Central West premiership and come late September, Waterford will once again wear the colours of the NSW Country Corellas.
She won't be the only Bathurst player to do so either.
Fellow Bulldogs Marita Shoulders, Teagan Miller and Jacinta Windsor have all been named in the final NSW Country Corellas squad which will compete at the Australian Rugby Championships in Adelaide from September 28-October 4.
Waterford, Miller and Windsor were all named in the initial training squad for their efforts at the Country Championships, while Shoulders was a late call up to the selection camp.
At the camp all four Bulldogs talents impressed enough to get the nod from Country selectors.
Waterford has previously played for the Corellas, as has fellow forward Shoulders, but for flyhalf Miller and winger Windsor it will be a new experience.
"I'm so excited for them. Teagan played her first game of 15s when she got called into a Chikarovski Cup team in 2017, but this is her first proper selection into Country Corellas," Waterford said.
"Jacinta would've been involved for the first time last year, but it got called off due to COVID. It's so exciting to see what she can do at this level.
"Marita was called into the camp after Kim Fyfe did her knee and she made the most of her opportunity."
Just as Waterford is delighted she and her fellow Bulldogs made the cut, she was just as pleased to see four other Central West players get the nod too.
Dubbo Kangaroos duo Janalee Conroy and Jean Littlewood, Mudgee's Lala Lautaimi and Orange City's Holly Jones all got the nod too.
It means Central West is the best represented zone in the Country Corellas squads.
"It's good to see that there's a good group of girls coming through in the Central West that are making the representative sides. You've got Holly in Orange, Janelle, she's still quite young and Jean," Shoulders said.
"Then you've got the older girls there Lala, myself and Marita.
"But it's good to see that youth coming through, it will strengthen Central West."
Waterford pointed out it adds to an overall strong Bathurst Bulldogs presence in senior NSW Country teams.
Bailey Warren captained the colts, while Peter Fitzsimmons and Joe Nash were named in the NSW Country Cockatoos men's side.
"I think this the first time we've had so many in the Corellas and from a club perspective with the boys, we've have seven out of our club picked for Country between colts, men's and women's," Waterford said.
"Looking across the board at all the other clubs it's a very big spread, so it's great for Bulldogs to have seven across the three."
