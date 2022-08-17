Western Advocate

Four Bathurst Bulldogs named in NSW Country Corellas squad for Australian Rugby Championships

By Anya Whitelaw
August 17 2022 - 5:00am
GOOD NEWS: Bathurst Bulldogs talents Teagan Miller, Mel Waterford, Marita Shoulders and Jacinta Windsor have all been named in the NSW Country Corellas squad.

CAPTAINING Central West to a third consecutive Country Championships crown is a moment that will rate highly on the list of Mel Waterford's 2022 achievements, but it's a list that's by no mean done.

