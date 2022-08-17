Western Advocate

Man flown to Westmead after ute hits tree on Limekilns Road

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated August 17 2022 - 3:31am, first published 2:30am
A man was airlifted to Westmead following this crash on Tuesday night. Photo courtesy of the Sofala SES Unit.

A MAN has been airlifted to Westmead Hospital after his ute hit a tree on the Limekilns Road on Tuesday evening.

