Minimum temperature to go below zero on Saturday

THE MERCURY is set to drop below zero on Saturday, with Bathurst to hit by cold spell.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the temperature is set to drop down to -1 on Saturday, which is expected to bring patches of morning frost and patchy fog in the west.
There'll also be a 40 per cent chance of showers in the south, with a slight chance elsewhere.
Another minus minimum is expected to arrive in Bathurst on Monday, with a low of -2 forecast.
The bureau is still forecasting rain for Bathurst on Friday, with a 70 per cent chance of showers, likely in the morning and afternoon, which could bring up to five millimetres.
There's unlikely to be any snow for the region.
