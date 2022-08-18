Western Advocate
Bathurst's minimum temperature to go below zero on Saturday

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated August 18 2022 - 12:56am, first published 12:45am
THE MERCURY is set to drop below zero on Saturday, with Bathurst to hit by cold spell.

