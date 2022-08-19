AFTER two postponements due to COVID, a planned Bathurst High School reunion is definitely going ahead, organisers say.
And they are hoping to spread the word about the event to find as many students as possible from the years that are being targeted.
Organiser Anne McGill (Everingham) says the reunion will take place on the weekend of October 28, 29 and 30 and will involve an informal gathering on the Friday evening, dinner at The Greens on William on the Saturday evening, tour of Bathurst High on the Saturday afternoon and a farewell breakfast on the Sunday.
"We are especially interested in having all the years from 1965 to 1970 represented," she said.
"Some students left before Year 10 (Fourth Form); more students left at the end of Year 10.
"Some changed schools and left us, others changed schools and joined us. Quite a few went on to Year 12 (Sixth Form).
"This reunion is for all of us."
Fellow organiser Faye Le Poidevin said some classmates have, sadly, been lost over the years and there will be a memory table at the Saturday night function where reunion organisers would like to include the names of those who have passed.
Those with information about classmates, or those who would like to attend the reunion, are asked to contact Faye Le Poidevin (Harper) on fayelepoidevin@hotmail.com or 0432 278 338.
