AFTER just three years in business, Cleary Fairbrother Property has found itself a finalist in the Australian Small Business Champion Awards.
The national awards, which were started in 1999, recognise small retail or services businesses with less than 40 employees, as well as small manufacturing businesses that employ less than 100 people.
Advertisement
Cleary Fairbrother Property has been recognised as a finalist in the real estate agency category and was the only regional business to make the cut.
Finalists are selected based on the content provided in their entry forms. All entrants do not automatically become finalists.
Cleary Fairbrother Property was started in 2019 by real estate agents Jay Cleary and Sandy Fairbrother, who together had more than 20 years of experience in the Bathurst market.
The agency started out small, but has grown to the point where it now has an office in the central business district and was able to employee a business development manager.
"We're extremely humbled by the support from the Bathurst community since going out into business a little bit over three years ago," Mr Cleary said.
The real estate agency has had some success at multiple awards in recent times.
It won the Excellence in Micro Business category at the 2021 Carillon Business Awards, as well as being named a finalist in two other categories, and were a finalist in the 2022 Western NSW Business Awards.
"I am extremely proud of our business to have been finalists in the recent Western NSW business Awards and equally the upcoming National Small Business Champion Awards," Mr Fairbrother said.
"I would like to thank all our customers and clients for their support.
"We are committed to improve our level of service and customer experience and also to expand our community connections."
The winners of the Australian Small Business Champion Awards will be announced over two gala presentation nights in Sydney on September 2 and 3.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.