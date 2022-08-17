Western Advocate

Charles Sturt University pleased to have open day returning to Bathurst campus

Updated August 17 2022 - 7:39am, first published 7:30am
Charles Sturt University student ambassadors Sophie Norris (left) and Sophie Watson (right) and current student Joseph Fixter.

INFORMATION sessions, tours, stalls and food vendors will all be on the menu when Charles Sturt University's open day returns to the Bathurst campus this month.

