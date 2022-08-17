INFORMATION sessions, tours, stalls and food vendors will all be on the menu when Charles Sturt University's open day returns to the Bathurst campus this month.
Sandra Sharpham, the acting executive director of the Charles Sturt Division of Students, said it was good to have the on-campus open days return after the disruptions of COVID-19.
"Open days are a great opportunity for high school students and their families to get a feel for university through immersive tours and to talk face-to-face with university course experts," she said.
"It is also the perfect event for anyone thinking about studying for a career change or to progress in their career because Charles Sturt University has one of the largest ranges of undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Australia."
CSU says open day in Bathurst will feature information sessions about engineering; nursing; social work and human services; exercise, sport and nutrition sciences; IT, computing and mathematics; health; policing, law, security, customs and emergency management; business and accounting; psychology, and communication.
Tours will be offered for campus facilities including engineering labs and workspaces; exercise and sport science laboratories; and the nursing and paramedicine simulation centre.
Ms Sharpham said to keep all participants safe, as part of the university's commitment to ensure its COVID-Safe events follow government guidelines, each information session and tour will have limited places available.
However, many of the sessions and tours will run at several times during open day.
"If your preferred information session or tour is fully booked, be sure to check the other available session times," she said.
"There are also plenty of giveaways and free food on the day, and we encourage families and our communities across our campus cities to attend."
CSU says the Charles Sturt Bathurst Netball Club will be represented on the day, as will community and business organisations including the Upstairs Startup Hub and Co-working; Bathurst Regional Council; VanFest; and IBM.
Food will be provided by Trang Hue Vietnamese Food Truck for lunch, Food We Do pastries, and Black Crow Coffee.
CSU is encouraging prospective attendees to register online to attend the information sessions and campus tours as places are limited.
Open day at the Bathurst campus will be held on Sunday, August 28 from 10am to 3pm.
