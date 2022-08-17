IT'S already a 'pinnacle' event of harness racing in New South Wales and the Bathurst Gold Crown Carnival just got even bigger - next year it is tipped to exceed $1million in stakes.
A carnival already renown for its atmosphere and showcasing some of the finest juveniles in the harness racing industry, the news that the carnival has received a major boost in stakes further adds to the allure of the annual event.
Next year's Group 1 Gold Crown and Gold Tiara finals will be worth a record $150,000 each - that's an increase of $40,000 apiece from the 2022 edition.
On top of that, the 2023 Gold Chalice and Gold Bracelet finals will be worth $100,000 each.
Those three-year-old features have been a part of Bathurst Harness Racing's Club's feature calendar since 2000.
The growth of the Gold Crown Carnival has been a highlight for Bathurst Harness Racing Club chief executive Danny Dwyer, who has held that position since 2007.
"This is a great boost to the carnival," Dwyer said.
"Next year's entire Gold Crown Carnival should exceed $1million in stakes on offer with all the heats and consolations included.
"The board is appreciative of the support of Harness Racing New South Wales and assisting the carnival's growth.
"It has been challenging over the years to offer increased prize money for a number of reasons and it is great for the industry that the Gold Crown and Gold Tiara are increased to $150,000 to retain Group 1 status."
The 2023 Bathurst Gold Crown Carnival is locked in for March 15 through to March 25.
According to Harness Racing NSW chief executive John Dumesny, it is a 'pinnacle' event.
"The Gold Crown is recognised as the pinnacle non-metropolitan Carnival in Australasia," Dumesny said.
"The Bathurst Club promote the best country carnival and have done so since inception.
"With the significant boost in prize money Gold Crown Paceway will continue to be the focal track for juvenile races in March each year across the nation.
"The commitment from Harness Racing New South Wales carries through to series 38 and I encourage owners of weanlings to not miss the nomination date at the end of this month."
Series 38 foal nominations close on August 31 with the Bathurst Harness Racing Club.
