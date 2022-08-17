Western Advocate

The 2023 Bathurst Gold Crown Carnival is expected to exceed $1million in stakes

By News Room
Updated August 17 2022 - 9:02pm, first published 9:00pm
HUGE NEW: Bathurst Harness Racing Club's CEO Danny Dwyer is delighted that the stakes on offer at next year's Gold Crown Carnival should exceed $1million.

IT'S already a 'pinnacle' event of harness racing in New South Wales and the Bathurst Gold Crown Carnival just got even bigger - next year it is tipped to exceed $1million in stakes.

