HE'S the Dubbo horse that just loves Bathurst and is surely destined for bigger things - on Wednesday night Karloo Louie notched up his fourth consecutive win.
Trained in Dubbo by Barry Lew, the three-year-old gelding has shown plenty of ability in his short racing career.
Though his debut was a ninth at Dubbo after breaking in the score up, since then Karloo Louie has bettered every field he's been up against.
All four of his career wins have come at the Bathurst Paceway, with his latest success coming first up after a more than two-month spell.
Interestingly, not even Lew's former stable star Karloo Mick ever won four Bathurst races in a row.
Though Karloo Louie, a Sweet Lou x Platinum Sign gelding, still has plenty of racing to come, the way he has started his career is promising.
Justin Reynolds got his first chance to steer Karloo Louie on Wednesday night and said he felt good over the 1,730 metres trip.
"He was asked to come out, but he come out good," Reynolds said.
"He switched off a bit in front, but he went really nice. He gave me a really nice feel."
Starting as the $2.70 favourite from barrier two, Karloo Louie was challenged for the lead by Miss Lemon (Amanda Turnbull, $5), but did enough to hold her off.
As the field came around for the bell, Karloo Louie led by 5m over Nelson Shannon in the trail while Miss Lemon headed up the line of outside runners.
Down the back straight Miss Lemon closed to within 2m, but through the final bend Karloo Louie kicked.
As he balanced at the top of the home straight the favourite's advantage had grown to some 15m.
Though Reynolds admitted Karloo Louie didn't keep the foot down all the way to the line - the driver at one stage taking a glance over his shoulder to check on his rivals - Lew's gelding was still in control.
He won by 2.6m over the fast-finishing Marmitta (Nathan Turnbull, $5) in a 1:58.1 mile rate, with McLean (Mat Rue, $3.80) a further 2.5m back in third.
"He was just starting to switch off and I just wanted to make sure the swoopers weren't getting too close to him. I think he had a bit left if something had of come right up next to him," Reynolds said.
"It was really good to get a win like that first start from a spell, he had to do a bit of work early.
"Obviously his main aim this prep will be the Breeders Challenge, there's nearly a month until the heats in Dubbo."
The three-year-old colts and gelding NSW Breeders Challenge heat Reynolds mentioned will be staged on September 2 at Dubbo, but there's also a Bathurst heat on October 12.
