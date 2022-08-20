Western Advocate
Our People

Eduardo Paez presents Latin America program on 2MCE | Tuned In

By Graham Pascoe
August 20 2022 - 12:00am
Eduardo Paez was born in the Andes Mountains and has special affection for the music of the indigenous peoples of South America.

BEING born in what is arguably the most creative and influential continent in the world of music meant that Eduardo Paez and his wife Marcela grew up listening and dancing to the wonderful rhythms of Latin music.

