BEING born in what is arguably the most creative and influential continent in the world of music meant that Eduardo Paez and his wife Marcela grew up listening and dancing to the wonderful rhythms of Latin music.
Music such as salsa, bachata, tango, cha-cha, samba and other rhythms have worldwide admirers.
Eduardo and Marcela bring them to listeners of 2MCE each Thursday evening.
Soon after Eduardo arrived in Bathurst from Ecuador some 35 years ago, he became part of the Mitchell College community, teaching Spanish.
It wasn't long before he was invited to present a weekly program in Spanish on 2MCE.
He had brought his collection of long-playing records from Ecuador and was able to play his favourite recordings.
His birthplace was in the Andes Mountains and he has special affection for the music of the indigenous peoples of South America.
Initially, Eduardo presented each program. Later, Marcela became his co-host and, sometimes, when he was unavailable, listeners heard his eldest daughters Raquel and Andrea.
Tune in each Thursday from 7pm on 92.3 Bathurst or 94.7 Orange for an hour of music and news from the Americas.
Put on your dancing shoes and roll up the rugs because those Latin rhythms are irresistible.
The program is titled Latin America and is presented in Spanish. It is streamed on 2mce.org.
