LAST month was Plastic Free July.
During July, we were invited to notice how much plastic we use each day, before taking steps to reduce this amount.
Plastics are bad for us and the environment. However convenient they may be, plastics were invented in a laboratory; they did not evolve in and with the natural environment.
When they are discarded, disposed of in unthoughtful ways, they poison and maim.
On the last Saturday of July, members of BCCAN (Bathurst Community Climate Action Network) collected some rubbish.
We chose a section of a drainage canal running parallel to lower Rankin Street that makes its way to the Wambool-Macquarie River as a part of Jordan Creek.
We limited our time to 30 minutes. Three of us collected in a section measuring roughly 12 by seven metres. We collected around 30 kilograms of rubbish.
Most of it was plastic. A good percentage of that plastic could have been recycled. It had all been there quite a while, breaking down into smaller and smaller pieces.
This plastic, and other rubbish, pollute Jordan Creek, before then moving down into the Wambool-Macquarie.
As small and micro-plastics, they are ingested by the wildlife in and around the river. These plastics then build up in their systems, contributing to ill-health and fatality.
All of us, too, have these micro-plastics building up in our systems.
The existence of plastic, and the way in which it is so freely available and discarded, is perhaps the clearest sign of our disconnect from nature, a nature that we are all a part of.
One of Bathurst's stormwater drains uses Jordan Creek to deposit run-off from town.
This pipe is open - that is, it has nothing on it to trap pollutants and rubbish as they flow out with stormwater into the creek.
As a result, tossed plastic and other rubbish are deposited into the creek and river via this pipe.
None of Bathurst's stormwater pipes have anything on them to trap pollutants - a perplexing thing given this time of climate and biodiversity crisis we live in.
We ask Bathurst Regional Council to address the amount of plastics and rubbish going into our creeks and river.
Pollutant traps are an effective way to reduce this rubbish. They are also a visible sign for everyone to value our waterways. Pollute them and we pollute ourselves.
