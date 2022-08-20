Western Advocate

Letting discarded plastics go with the flow is a sign that we simply don't care | Eco News

By Andrew McAlister
August 20 2022 - 12:00am
Members of Bathurst Community Climate Action Network collected 30 kilograms of rubbish in just 30 minutes at a section of a drainage canal running parallel to lower Rankin Street.

LAST month was Plastic Free July.

