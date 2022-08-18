PANORAMA FC will enter this Saturday's top-of-the-table contest with Orange Waratahs with momentum on their side after accounting for Orange CYMS 4-0 in their rescheduled clash.
After undergoing several delays due to the recent wet weather Panorama and CYMS finally met on Wednesday night at Jack Brabham Park, where Jaiden Culbert stole the show with his hat-trick.
Playing possession football wasn't an easy task in the challenging field conditions but Panorama were able to make better use of their opportunities to overcome a spirited CYMS team, who at this stage of the season are playing for pride.
Panorama co-coach Ricky Guihot said priority one was playing risk-free football in defence and his team fulfilled that goal.
"It was hard to play on that pitch. We play a winter sport and sometimes fields are like that. We needed to get this game done, so we were prepared to play a different style of football to what we normally do," he said.
"It was a bit messy and ugly but the boys played some good football at times. Jaiden got himself a hat trick and finished off with a superb free kick on the last play of the game.
"The boys found it hard to maintain any sort of possession. It was hard enough to stand up, let alone try and control the ball at times. It was more about making sure we weren't turning the ball over the bad areas.
"Chris made a couple of good saves as well, so they had their chances to score, but we've now gone through our last three games with eight goals and none conceded."
Panorama and Waratahs have a five point buffer over the rest of the competition, which means the winning club will take a big step towards a valuable top two finish.
The Goats claimed a 2-0 victory over the Waratahs back in April but a lot has changed for both clubs since then.
"We had a good game against them to start the year so it should be a great game coming this weekend. We learned a lot from playing Waratahs the first time and I've learned a lot from watching their games after that," Guihot said.
"Their final third football is really, really good. If you give them opportunities they will take them. They're not a team that misses many of them.
"But I do believe they can be shaky at the back. Even in games were they score a lot they tend to still let one or two in ... so there's definitely room for us to get the points.
"Now it's about turning up. It's not about worrying about what's ahead in few weeks, and I've got faith in them that they can do that."
With Waratahs also coming into the Sunday match off a midweek game against Dubbo Bulls (on Thursday night) this will be a big recovery test for each side.
Panorama's busy schedule will continue into next Wednesday when they have their highly anticipated derby clash with Bathurst '75.
Waratahs and Panorama kick-off at Waratah Sports Park at 6pm.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
