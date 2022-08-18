Western Advocate

Bathurst riders medal at NSW Junior Country Road Championships

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated August 18 2022 - 2:21am, first published 2:00am
BATHURST'S junior riders gave themselves the perfect preparation for their upcoming NSW State Championships campaign with a series of podium finishes at Sutherland across the weekend.

