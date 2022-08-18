BATHURST'S junior riders gave themselves the perfect preparation for their upcoming NSW State Championships campaign with a series of podium finishes at Sutherland across the weekend.
The Bathurst Cycling Club had an eager group of competitors taking part in the NSW Junior Road Cycling Championships, with Jenna Gallagher picking up the gold medal in the under 13s girls event.
Cadel (overall and Country Championships silver, under 17s boys) and Charlotte Lovett (fourth overall, Country Championship silver, under 17s girls) also finished high up the standings.
Christian Weber, Hamish Smith and Sebastian Gallagher rode well as a bunch to finish eight, ninth and tenth respectively, which gave them silver, bronze and fourth in the Country Championship.
Nadia Gallagher and Audrey Smith showed great development with their first and third placings in the under 9s participation race.
Jenna Gallagher bided her time before making her winning move 500m out from the finish to break away from the bunch and become state champion.
Toireasa Gallagher said daughter Jenna continues to reach new heights.
"She's been very strong and was even more dominant over the last weekend. I just love watching her age group race. They've all grown in their ability to race with tactics and give it a go," she said.
"It's great to see the tactical side of it sinking in, and they're such a great bunch as well. That really spurs them all on to keep going and keep on improving."
Gallagher already had victory in the Northwave Junior Tour secured before the weekend's racing but the win in the sixth and final leg of the tour extended her margin.
Cadel Lovett finished fourth in the under 17s boys standings while Charlotte Lovett (sixth) and Ebony Robinson (ninth) were the other Bathurst riders to finish inside the top 10.
Cadel Lovett once again found himself in a great battle for a race victory with Illawarra's Nathanael Burns.
The pair went off the front together and held their advantage all the way to the end, though Lovett would have to settle for the silver.
"Cadel launched his attack along with the rider who won it but they had to put in a really big effort to get away," Gallagher said.
"It was a great move for them and it paid off."
Gallagher said that it's great for riders like daughter Nadia and Audrey Smith to get a taste of a racing environment.
"They're really happy to be given a race to do and be happy to be part of the weekend," she said.
"It also means that they're not so unaware of what to expect when they do get into the under 9s racing category."
Bathurst riders make their return to the Illawarra region for the upcoming NSW Junior State Championships will take place on August 27 and 28.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
