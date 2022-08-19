IT has been 11 years since St Pat's men and women played in Central West Premier League Hockey grand finals in Bathurst on the same day, but finally the Saints have got the chance to do so again.
It all comes down to this Saturday and the Saints women beating Lithgow Panthers in the major semi-final.
The possibility of hosting rights and dual grand finalists is based on the current finals systems employed in the CWPLH competition.
The men operate on a top three finals system, with the minor premiers advancing straight to the decider.
It's a passage the St Pat's men have already taken.
However, it is the winner of the women's major semi-final that will this year determine hosting rights for both of the league's grand finals.
It's something that is serving as a huge motivator for women's coach Bec Clayton and her players.
"We've got to try and do it for the boys because they're already straight through to the grand final. It would be nice to get them a home grand final as well," Clayton said.
"For us both to be playing at home is absolutely a motivator.
"I don't think we have won a grand final in the same year yet, back in the days when we were in the grand final year after year after year, we were sort waiting for the boys to get their act together.
"We've been in grand finals in the same year together, but I don't think we've actually won one together, so it would be nice to have the opportunity to do that."
As Clayton indicated, the Saints men and women have in the past qualified for their respective grand finals in the same year.
In 2011 they both qualified and the deciders were played in Bathurst, but it was a day of disappointment for the Saints as the men lost 3-2 to Parkes and the women went down 1-0 in extra-time to Bathurst City.
A year earlier the Saints had a shot at the title double too. The men prevailed, beating Lithgow Panthers 4-3 in an extra-time thriller, but it was Bathurst City who won the women's decider 1-0.
To secure a chance at title double on home turf, St Pat's women need to beat Lithgow Panthers for the first time this season.
Panthers prevailed 2-0 in their round two meeting, while in round nine the rivals played out a 2-all draw.
That draw was on Lithgow's turf, the same venue for the semi-final.
"We're pretty excited, we can't wait to have a go at them again," Clayton said.
"That draw, it was probably just a lapse in concentration I suppose in that last quarter. We had it all over them and were 2-0 up until that last quarter ... they scored their second goal with 90 seconds to go.
"It was pretty disappointing, but I was so proud of the girls because we were without so many of our players. We know we can do it, that's the good thing."
The Saints will be without Kathleen Godfrey and Maddy Boyce for Saturday's semi-final, but Lucy Weal will slot into their defensive line up and Hannah Kable is back after attending a NSW Pride camp.
Given Panthers were the minor premiers Clayton says "The pressure is on them, it's not on us", but she still knows it will take a big effort to spring an upset.
"We have to put the effort in, make the right decisions, do the simple things right and come away with the win," she said.
"It's being on for that full hour. The thing is that Lithgow has always been a team that fight for everything, they don't let people get a start as a general rule, they want to get to the ball first, they have those one touches that are so hard to defend against.
"We have to be that person who is first to the ball, we have to be that person who wants the ball more than them. This weekend is not do or die, but if we want a home grand final, we have to play like it's a grand final."
Saturday's major semi-final in Lithgow is set to start at 1.30pm.
