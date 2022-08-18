GRAND final day 2019 - it's a day Bathurst president Phil Newton recalls fondly as fans packed into Ashwood Park to cheer on the Bulldogs, so it's no surprise it's an experience he wants to emulate.
This Saturday the Bulldogs have the chance to secure hosting rights for the 2022 deciders when the first XV square off in the Blowes Cup major semi-final against Cowra.
Given there's also the possibility Bulldogs could have four grades in action on grand final day, Newton can't help but think about such a tantalising prospect.
"There's no doubt about it, supporters come out of the woodwork when you get the home grand final and the atmosphere is amazing," he said.
"It was three years ago and I haven't seen a crowd like it at Anne Ashwood, I'd love to see a crowd like it in two weeks.
"It makes a massive difference, there are a lot of other things that come into it when it comes to winning a grand final, but a crowd certainly helps."
While a home grand final hinges on the first XV, that Bulldogs have qualified second grade, third grade and the women's Ferguson Cup outfit for their respective finals series as well already makes for an exciting time at the club.
"We're really, really happy with how we've gone so far this year to date, but I suppose when you think about it, the hard work starts now," Newton said.
"All credit to the coaches and all credit to the players who have got us where we are at, hopefully we can come away with some even better results."
While Cowra holds the home ground advantage in this Saturday's Blowes Cup qualifier thanks to winning the minor premiership, the Eagles only got the nod over Bulldogs due to a better for and against record.
Bulldogs also won the most recent clash between the pair at Ashwood Park, prevailing 24-15.
Still, Cowra is the defending champion and Newton knows Bulldogs' first XV must lift to upset the Eagles once more.
"It will be a magnificent game of rugby, the last two years Cowra has set the benchmark, there's no doubt about that," he said.
"They play a brand of rugby that suits them, so we've got to nullify their physicality and their strength at the scrum to be any chance and when we played them last time we did that.
"We're getting there, we've still got work to do, we can be better. We've got to get out there and grab the bull by the horns and go after it and I think if we do, we'll win and we will host the grand final in two weeks.
"If we don't hopefully we'll be going back to Cowra in two weeks."
In the Ferguson Cup, the Bathurst Bulldogs women will face Dubbo Kangaroos in Saturday's major semi-final at Cowra.
While Bulldogs are the defending premiers, Dubbo is undefeated this season.
The Roolettes average over 40 points per game and have twice defeated Bulldogs this season - 14-10 and 22-5. Their other meeting was an 8-all draw.
"The closest we got to Dubbo was a draw in Bathurst which was a great game and I think the way we played against them last time, we probably should've won but didn't," Newton said.
"Hopefully this time they can turn the tide. The girls have no doubt got the ability, it's just a matter of if they can put it together on the day."
Bulldogs' second XV heads into its grand final qualifier as the favourite given its record of 14 wins through 15 rounds.
The Adam Dwyer coached side finished 13 points clear of Orange Emus in the minor premiership and has beaten the greens three times already this season - 31-24, 49-26 and 21-12.
But Newton knows better than to underestimate Emus, especially in finals rugby.
"Second grade, they've been our standout. They've been coached well, Adam has done an outstanding job," he said.
"At times on paper they haven't looked great, but they've really got a great team environment and they play for each other.
"They'll need that because Emus are always hard and looking at their teams at the moment, they've got a few players back from injuries across the board and that makes the whole club strong.
"They've had some close games leading into Emus which will help them and we're quietly confident, but nothing will be easy and when it comes to semi-final football, you never know what will happen."
The women's match starts at 11.15am, seconds at 1.45pm and first grade kicks off at 3.15pm.
Bathurst Bulldogs' third grade side will also play this weekend, taking on Orange City in an eliminator on Sunday.
The time and venue of that game is yet to be set.
