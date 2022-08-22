Council denies film maker's request for financial assistance

THERE will be no financial assistance provided to the team behind the Macquarie River documentary Following the Flow.
Bathurst Regional Council received a request from producer Jed Coppa, asking for subsidised rental fees for the screening of the documentary at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC).
The request was received weeks in advance of the screening on August 3, but it was not dealt with until the August 17 council meeting.
Councillors accepted the recommendation of Corporate Services and Finance finance director Aaron Jones, which was not to approve the request.
The costs for the event were calculated to be $929.50, minus any transaction fees and charges per ticket sold.
Had council opted to apply a discount, Mr Coppa had said it would have helped to "cover some of the costs associated with making a feature length film independently".
The group behind the film was not eligible for the community discount in council's revenue policy, as the group was from the Lithgow local government area.
The discount, considered a 20 per cent donation of the venue hire fee, is applicable for not-for-profit community organisations in the Bathurst local government area specifically.
Following the Flow will next be screened at the Golden Age Cinema and Bar in Sydney on August 21.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
