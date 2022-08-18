AARON Houston led the way on an amazing night of achievements for Bathurst athletes at the Western Region Academy of Sport presentation night on Saturday.
Houston was named the academy's runner-up for the Athlete of the Year prize on the back of his stellar year across the Australian athletics calendar.
He finished the year ranked number one nationally in his classification for the 5,000m and claimed two state titles in the under 20s para men's 800m and 1,500m events.
Houston also secured the national under 20s para men's crown in the 1,500m at the Australian Athletics Championships and would be selected to represent the Regional Australia team in the 1,500m and 5,000m at the Oceania Athletics Championships.
Fellow Bathurst athletes Roxy George (basketball), Jacob Lamb (golf) and Ebony Robinson (cycling) were all named Squad Athletes of the Year for their respective sport, which Houston also won for the para sport category.
WRAS execute officer Candice Boggs said it was great to see the presentation night make its return.
"We're just about back to normal routine with sporting events, and we've had a three year absence for the presentation night so it was great to have everyone back in the same room," she said.
"We had athletes and parents there and also supporters, council representatives and representatives from the office of sport and our major sponsors.
"It's great for them to celebrate the achievements of our athletes from the past 12 months and what their support is achieving within WRAS."
Boggs said that Houston has taken a major step forward over the past season.
"Aaron's been with our para sports program for a few years now but the past 12 months have been a standout year for him," she said.
"It was pleasing to see him win the runner-up award after that year, which was capped off with his selection to represent regional Australia at the Oceania Athletics Championships a few months."
Bathurst's Jake Davis (golf) and Hannah-Lee Williams (netball) were Coach's Award recipients, for the most dedicated or improved athlete.
Chairman's Nominee's for Excellence recipients from Bathurst were Ruben Martin-Clark (hockey), Bronte Cullen-Ward (netball) and Emily Bennett (triathlon).
The great results for Bathurst golfers continued with Cooper Starkey's win in the Strength and Conditioning Award, another title that Houston also added to his name.
Mudgee's Alesha Bennetts was named the WRAS Athlete of the Year, with her greatest achievement of the season being her gold medal in the 400m hurdles and 4x400m hurdles relay at the Oceania Athletics Championships.
Millie Sutcliffe (basketball) from Dubbo was also announced as the inaugural recipient of the WRAS Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Award.
Those interested in being a part of the WRAS' 2022-23 program can now apply.
"Nominations are open right now for nearly all our programs. Anyone who is interested in applying can go to the WRAS website, where you can see all the details about the programs," Boggs said.
"Anyone who needs a bit more information about who we are and what we do are welcome to give us a call at the office."
