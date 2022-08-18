Western Advocate

Aaron Houston named Western Region Academy of Sport athlete of the year runner-up

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated August 18 2022 - 5:20am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WHAT A YEAR: Bathurst's Aaron Houston was rewarded for his impressive season. Photo: JULIA STRANG PHOTOGRAPHY

AARON Houston led the way on an amazing night of achievements for Bathurst athletes at the Western Region Academy of Sport presentation night on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.