EXCITEMENT is building for the return of the National Cool Climate Wine Show.
The show has been held in Bathurst for more than 20 years and highlights the work of the nation's best cool climate wine producers, including vignerons in the region.
A new venue has been selected for the 2022 event, with the Rafters Bar at Charles Sturt University to host the wines and judges.
National Cool Climate Wine Show team members Lee Moras and Felicity Baines are looking forward to taking the show there for the first time.
"We're very excited to be involved over there," Ms Moras said.
"When we're looking at a venue like that, we took into the equation light, space, climate control, and scent-free area. It's also nice and close to Rydges, being our sponsored accommodation for our judges."
Around 100 entries have already been received, with between 800 and 1000 anticipated to be received by time the show begins on October 17.
Almost every state and territory will be able to be represented at the show as everywhere except for the Northern Territory has cool climate growing areas.
"There's pretty much no state, except for the Northern Territory, that's not included. There's even places in Queensland that can be included," Ms Moras said.
"Victoria and South Australia are always big contenders, and some of the first entries received already have been from Orange, so that's good because we're trying to keep the Central Tablelands involved."
The organisers are hoping to see quite a few entries come in from Bathurst and the surrounds in particular.
"One of the big things that has always been the push right from the start is we want to use the show as benchmarking for our local vignerons, so that's why it's important that we get the local guys and the regional wineries to enter," Ms Baines said.
All wines entered into the show's 37 classes will be assessed by an expert team, featuring nine judges from around the country.
Calabria Family Wines' senior winemaker Russell Cody returns as chief judge and will be supported by Deb Lauritz (Robert Oatley Wines), Andrew Higgins (Tamburlaine Wines), Chris Carpenter (Lark Hill Wines), Geoff Alexander (Brown Brothers Wines), Brendan Kaczorowski (Keith Tulloch Wines), Stephanie Lucas (Casella Wines), Jaden Hall (Mount Pleasant Wines) and Thomas Dunstan (Bunnamagoo Wines).
Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, there will be no international judges this year.
"As much as we love our international judges, we're just going to keep it within our boundaries again this year. We're just trying to minimise the risk of anything getting in the way and hampering it," Ms Moras said.
"We love welcoming the international judging panels, but it's just not the smartest move at the moment."
Judging will take place over three to five days, depending on how many entries are received.
Once judging is complete and the vignerons have been notified, the results will be made public.
Discussions are also under way about the possibility of holding a public tasting event, which has become somewhat of a tradition of the National Cool Climate Wine Show.
Ms Baines said that if there is a public tasting it will be coordinated by the local vignerons and will be a Bathurst Regional Vignerons Association event.
Members of the public who would like to be involved with the wine show are invited to volunteer.
For more information about the event, visit the National Cool Climate Wine Show website.
