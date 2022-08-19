Photos | Mary MacKillop Today opens its financial inclusion program headquarters

Mary MacKillop Today's new financial inclusion program headquarters were officially opened on Tuesday, August 16.
Staff moved into its new location at the start of July, but it was until Michael McKenna, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Bathurst, blessed it earlier this week that it was officially opened.
Staff from Mary MacKillop Today travelled up to Bathurst for the day, for the official opening.
The financial inclusion program offers no interest loans (NILs) to people right across Australia, with the program having been started by the Sisters of St Josephs at Perthville.
Doors are open at the Piper Street headquarters from 9am to 2pm weekdays.
