DESPITE a recommendation from staff to approve the plans, Bathurst Regional Council has deferred a decision on plans for a dual occupancy and subdivision at 266 Havannah Street.
Under the plans, a number of trees and a fountain would be removed from the property to allow for a second dwelling to be constructed, which would front Busby Street.
Advertisement
The site comprises of two allotments of land with a total area 1214.1 square metres.
The Heritage Impact Statement submitted with the development application (DA) indicates the existing dwelling was designed by one of Bathurst's most prominent architects, John J. Copeman. The adjoining vacant lot (Lot 33) was historically associated with the dwelling as its attached garden, which on occasion was opened for public viewing.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
The development application (DA) came to the August 17 council meeting for determination, but councillors were hesitant to make a decision.
Earlier in the evening, they heard from resident Roslyn Wheatley, who raised her concerns about the development during public forum.
Council also received two submissions opposing the development during the neighbour notification period, and a further five after this period had closed.
They raised a number of issues, including stormwater drainage issues, the loss of trees, the historical garden area and fountain, privacy, and the incompatibility with and deterioration of the heritage conservation area.
Ms Wheatley felt that the concerns raised had been dismissed due to "conflicting clauses, interpretations and loopholes" within the Local Environment Plan (LEP).
She asked councillors not to approve the DA.
"I would urge all parties to read the full report, not simply the final conclusions and recommendations, which, with respect, severely understate the impact this proposed building will have on the landscape, not simply the street views of Busby and Havannah streets," she said.
Councillors took the feedback of Ms Wheatley and other residents on board, with councillor Ian North putting forward a motion to defer a decision on the matter.
"Speaking to a number of councillors, we all have a number of questions about this application," he said, pointing to drainage placement as one of the areas they wanted more information on.
He asked for the matter to be deferred to the September ordinary meeting, giving council a month to find out more details to inform their decision.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.