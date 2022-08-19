COPS are Tops.... but what is the career really like behind the scenes?
According to police veteran Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell, policing is one of the best professions in the world, and if policing interests you ... now is the time to join.
With six classes coming out of the NSW Police Academy every year, demand for new recruits has never been stronger.
Chief Inspector Cogdell, who himself was dux of the class when he graduated, said he can't imagine a career more enjoyable or rewarding
"I start my career 33 years ago and I highly recommend that people who want to join should really think about it," he said.
He said it's rewarding in many ways.
"You get to help people in the community in which you live," he said.
He said it's also the little things that make a difference.
"Like getting a card in the mail to say 'Thank you' or when you're speaking to someone down the street and they find out you're a cop and they say, 'Thanks for your service'," he said.
"Its rewarding knowing you've done a good job, you've helped someone."
Chief Inspector Cogdell said the fact there is no typical day in policing also makes the career attractive.
"I can have a meeting first thing in the morning, but by 9.59 my day can change completely," he said.
"It's not a mundane job.
"You don't know what's going to happen, especially for the sergeants and constables who are walking the street.
"I can set my routine, but on the beat you don't know what's going to happen from day to day."
And as for what makes a good cop, he said there are many attributes.
"Life experience, communication skills, ability to listen, empathy and knowledge ... you need to know the laws," he said.
"And of course, be a person of integrity and always present professionally."
He also said a good cop will listen and learn.
Chief Inspector Cogdell said apart from the need to be physically fit, there weren't other barriers to the job.
"There are 16 weeks of study, and 16 weeks at the academy, and there are scholarships to attend the academy," he said.
"Once you're out, a probationary constable earns over $76,000 for the first year.
"And at the moment, there are six classes per year, and each class has 240 positions."
He said for people who are interested, more information is available online at the NSW Police Recruitment page.
"It tells you step by step what to do, otherwise you can call police recruitment branch 1800 222 122 and talk to them," he said.
"I've been a cop 33 years and I intend to be one for a lot longer.
"I thoroughly enjoy it. It's a great career and I would recommend it to other people.
"Obviously you can see the good, the bad and the ugly... there's no point in going into it with blinkers on. But if you want to help people and you want a career with diversity this is it.
"You can be in general duties, traffic, scientific, detectives, there is a whole range of opportunities."
