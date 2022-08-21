Western Advocate
Have Your Say

Former Bathurst TAFE precinct EOI fails to deliver suitable submissions

Rachel Chamberlain
August 21 2022 - 6:30pm
See inside Bathurst's old TAFE building.

THE future of the old TAFE building is still up in the air after a recent expressions of interest (EOI) process failed to attract suitable submissions for the redevelopment of the precinct.

