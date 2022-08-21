THE future of the old TAFE building is still up in the air after a recent expressions of interest (EOI) process failed to attract suitable submissions for the redevelopment of the precinct.
Last week, Bathurst Regional Council resolved to formally bring the EOI process to an end, after it closed for submissions in May.
The deadline for submissions was extended twice, but the extra time didn't result in any submissions that council could work with.
Acting general manager Aaron Jones described the submissions council received as "non-conforming".
"We had a number of parties that registered an interest, however we didn't get a high number of actual submissions when the EOI process closed," he said.
"The submissions that we did receive were deemed to be non-conforming and also didn't align with the objectives of our Town Centre Master Plan."
Now that the EOI process is officially closed, council staff have been directed to engage with the parties that registered an interest to understand why they didn't progress to an actual submission.
Mr Jones said it appeared that the scope of the EOI "didn't match up with what the parties that registered an interest were willing to deliver".
Depending on the feedback received, a similar process could potentially be opened in the future.
"What we're hopeful of is that we can create an EOI process that will generate a project or an outcome that aligns with the Town Centre Master Plan objective," Mr Jones said.
The timeline for the redevelopment of the old TAFE precinct - which had anticipated a design to be selected in late 2023 and construction to commence in 2024 - will likely be much more drawn out.
"The timeline has paused. The process that we have run hasn't delivered an outcome, so unfortunately that's introduced an additional delay, but we are hopeful that we can actually get some value out of the conversations with those parties that registered an interest so that we can resume this process again sooner rather than later," Mr Jones said.
Councillors have been left disappointed by the outcome of the initial EOI process, thinking that council might have asked for too much.
"It may have been a bit ambitious and there are things that I'm sure we'll learn from this process, but at the end of the day, whichever way this progresses, we just want to be sure that this project breathes life in to the CBD," Cr Marg Hogan said.
She and mayor Robert Taylor are hopeful that the discussions being embarked upon now will lead to more and better submissions if a new EOI is launched.
Cr Taylor said it is important to get work happening in the former TAFE precinct, which is a landmark site in the Bathurst CBD.
"We need to do something. We need a positive result on it," he said.
"Sixty per cent of something would be better than 100 per cent of nothing, because at the moment it's 100 per cent of nothing. It's not going anywhere, so we need to act on it and possibly try to attract a really serious developer that could do something with it."
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
