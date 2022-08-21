They toiled with hearts and hands in the creeks around Bathurst, but not everyone got rich

The photo was taken by a well-known Bathurst photographer at the time, Albert Gregory, who operated his Premier Studios in the city.
After arriving from Orange in 1895, he continued as a photographer in Bathurst until just before World War Two.
Reports on gold mining and the various mines and stories about the often-rich returns from a crushing abounded in Bathurst's newspapers, such as the Bathurst Free Press and Gold Mining Journal, over many decades.
While there were some impressive returns, there were many men who toiled and toiled to no or little avail and were forced to leave the goldfields to find regular employment.
Gold was being won in large quantities from the alluvial flats and beds of watercourses on Clear Creek, Glanmire, Winburndale, Cheshires' Creek, Millaraurra and other localities within easy reach of Bathurst.
On November 17, 1860, it was reported that: "Three lumps of the precious metal, weighing 80 ozs., were this week sold to the bank in Bathurst. The whole had been obtained from crushing by one machine in a fortnight at Mitchell's Creek, about twenty miles on the Sydney side of Bathurst."
On December 19, 1892, there was this report: "Wattle Flat party on Saturday finished crushing a parcel of stone from the Big Oakey reef. Fifty tons were put through the battery for a return of 216 ounces of gold."
In mid-January 1894, Mr T. A. Smith, gold warden, of Trunkey, sent in the following return of the Trunkey and other Division Gold Mines. It included Trunkey, 700 ozs, valued at £2625.0.0; Tuena, 1217oz, worth £4625.18.0; Burraga, 175oz, valued at £656.5.0; Rockley, 428oz, priced at £1,607.0.0; Oberon, 108oz, for £675.0.0; Sunny Corner, 1183oz, at £4137.0.0; Sofala, 5326oz, worth £19,973.10.0; Bathurst, 461oz, valued at £1535.0.0; and Newbridge, 508oz, worth £1,905.0.0; which totalled 10,106 ozs; worth £37,977.13.0.
The reported return was for gold miners only and six collieries had refused to provide their information.
On August 16, 1895, the Hill End correspondent wrote in:
"Since my last Carver and party have crushed some 13 tons for a yield of over 6oz to the ton and are now busily engaged in raising more stone from the same.
"Howard and party tributing in Paxton's Amalgamated are raising a crushing from Paxton's veins proper. The hanging wall vein in the bottom of Paxton's south shaft, which yielded between 3 and 4ozs to the ton (the vein their drive was put in for), has not yet been reached, the party concluding to take a crushing out first.
"The amount of stone depends naturally upon its width, which, from the fact of no stone having been broken therefrom, cannot be determined. As however, whether the dynamite has disturbed the vein it has revealed strong gold, the party are quite content with their prospects."
