Western Advocate

They toiled with hearts and hands in the watercourses around Bathurst | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
August 21 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
They toiled with hearts and hands in the creeks around Bathurst, but not everyone got rich

GOLD has been part of Bathurst's history since before the mid-1800s. Our photo this week is again from the Bathurst District Historical Society's Gregory Collection. The glass negative is numbered 1156 and shows gold specimens from the Schumack Gold Mine, though I have failed to find the mine's location.

The photo was taken by a well-known Bathurst photographer at the time, Albert Gregory, who operated his Premier Studios in the city.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.