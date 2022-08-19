Western Advocate

Funding will give students from under-represented backgrounds access to higher education

August 19 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charles Sturt University has welcomed the Australian Government's decision to fund 20,000 additional university places.

Charles Sturt University has welcomed the Australian Government's decision to fund 20,000 additional university places to tackle skills shortages and give more students from under-represented backgrounds access to higher education.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.