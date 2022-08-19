Western Advocate
Subscriber

Souths bolstered by NSW Country representatives for Central West Premier League Hockey minor semi-final

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated August 19 2022 - 1:25am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THEY haven't found a way to break down Orange CYMS this women's Central West Premier League Hockey season but Souths coach Scott Hanrahan believes his team is capable of doing so when it matters most.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.