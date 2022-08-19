THEY haven't found a way to break down Orange CYMS this women's Central West Premier League Hockey season but Souths coach Scott Hanrahan believes his team is capable of doing so when it matters most.
This Saturday's elimination semi-final at Bob Roach Field is the two blues' third and only remaining opportunity to bring down the defending premiers after CYMS won the previous two games between the clubs this season.
The latest of those games was only seven days ago, where the Orange club prevailed 4-1, but the return of Sarah and Emma White from the Australian Country Championships is certain to give Souths a major boost.
Hanrahan said that experience adds another dimension to the lineup.
"Emma and Sarah have been away playing for NSW at the Australian Country Championships so they'll be coming back with a lot of confidence and experience from there," he said.
"That's going to greatly help the other girls in the team."
Kirsten Fitzpatrick also comes back to the fold for the sudden death clash to give Souths added depth.
Those timely player returns add to what's already an exciting atmosphere around the two blues camp.
"There's a bit of a buzz around the club and the girls," Hanrahan said.
"Obviously after not being in finals for some time now they're pretty excited. The hard work they've put in this season has put them into this position."
But simply returning to finals isn't enough to satisfy Souths.
Souths know they've got a team who can go the distance when they put it all together, and are capable of ending the 22-year wait for a second women's CWPLH title.
Their undefeated record against cross-city rivals St Pat's and Bathurst City this season signalled their credentials and showed that their squad can thrive in high pressure situations.
But what they brought to the table in the last round of the regular season won't do the trick.
Hanrahan said a couple of structural deficiencies in last Saturday's defeat to CYMS have been identified.
"There were some things we could have done better last week and we've identified what those areas are and we've worked hard on those at training," he said.
"We take nothing away from CYMS though. We know that they're coming out with the same intentions that we are and it's do-or-die for both of us, but I believe we're ready.
"I think we fell away from our structure a bit last week and got complacent at times, which you can't do in this competition. We paid the penalty for that when we did."
Souths will also be aware that they can't just use last round's CYMS team as a template for what to expect this Saturday.
"I think both sides last week had players out, which contributed to the way both teams played. For us it's about winning those 50-50 battles and continuing to play to our structure," Hanrahan said.
"We have to continue working hard defensively to shut them down."
The winner of the match will face the loser of the major semi-final between Lithgow Panthers and St Pat's.
Souths will face CYMS at Bob Roach Field at 12.20pm.
