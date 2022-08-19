Police say driver leapt from moving vehicle during pursuit

A man will face court charged after an alleged pursuit in the Central West yesterday.
About 10.30pm on Wednesday, August 18, officers attached to Central West Police District attempted to stop a Holden Commodore sedan on Calang Street, Orange.
When the vehicle failed to stop and accelerated away from police, a pursuit was initiated.
Police pursued the car along Calang Street and surrounding streets, before it was terminated on Hill Street, due to the dangerous manner of driving.
A short time later, police sighted the vehicle on Spring Street. A second pursuit was initiated on Dalton Street before the driver jumped from the moving vehicle on the Northern Distributor Road.
The man ran onto a property on the corner of Burrendong Way and Northern Distributer Road.
After a short foot pursuit, a 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
He was taken to Orange Health Service, where he remains under police guard.
He has since been charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive at speed, drive vehicle under influence of drugs, licence expired less than two years before, not comply P1 licence-no P plates, resist officer in execution of duty, possess prohibited drug, possess/attempt to prescribed restricted substance, possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit.
He was refused bail to appear before Orange Local Court today.
