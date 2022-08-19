THE last time Bathurst Panthers and Mudgee Dragons came together for a finals game it became a contest that was equal parts contentious, infamous, entertaining and bruising.
Panthers' 9-8 extra-time victory over the Dragons, in would be the last Group 10 grand final, was a result that sparked jubilation from the Bathurst men and anger from the Mudgee faithful.
Three years on, there's still no love lost between the two teams.
The clubs come together this Sunday to write the next chapter in their growing rivalry when they play their Peter McDonald Premiership semi-final at Glen Willow Stadium.
Panthers and Dragons might be meeting in a new competition but you can expect the same level of physicality and intensity that they were bringing to the party back in the standalone Group 10 days.
But unlike their 2019 grand final clash at Carrington Park, it's Mudgee who go into this game as the team to beat.
Not only do the Dragons have hosting rights, courtesy of their Group 10 premiers mantle, but they've accounted for the Panthers on both occasions they've met this year.
Panthers player-coach Jake Betts doesn't mind going into the big game as the underdogs.
"I don't feel like there's much pressure on us for this one - it's all on them," he said.
"The boys are really looking forward to this one. You always mark down Mudgee as a game you want to play. It's always physical and they're a quality side across the park.
"It's a tough challenge, and they've had the wood on us the last two times we've played them so that's a bit of extra motivation for us."
One thing in Panthers' favour is momentum.
They've won their last two matches, including an upset success 34-26 success against the Dubbo Macquarie Raiders to reach this game, while Dragons missed their first chance to reach the preliminary finals after going down to Forbes Magpies.
However, Dragons weren't far away from the Magpies in a 34-28 result.
Betts said it's been great to see his side finding their groove after a tough, injury-plagued season.
"The boys took a lot of confidence out of that game [against Raiders]. We'd taken a lot of confidence from the Lithgow game before that as well, and we brought that to the Dubbo game," he said.
"Mudgee are a team that take their opportunities and we've got to be switched on in the middle. Our boys have been playing great footy lately and they'll take it upon themselves to put their best foot forward and match it with them there.
"If we can do that it'll put us in good stead towards the end of the game."
Panthers have made a handful of changes to the team who took down the Raiders.
Keelan Bresac is named to make his return from injury in the centres, though his playing status will remain up in the air until match day.
Aiden Ryan returns from a one game suspension, McCoy White is back from concussion and Malik Blenman has earned a starting spot on the wing.
"Everyone pulled up quite well for our last game, which is a bit of a surprise after how the rest of the season's gone," Betts laughed.
"We're just waiting to hear on Keelan to see whether he'll be good to go. We'll give him a run at training and see where he's at."
Dragons and Panthers complete a big day of finals action at Mudgee, with the Peter McDonald Premiership game starting from 4.30pm.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
