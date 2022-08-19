Rugby league's scrum shenanigans should be punished with a penalty

HAVING watched rugby league football many years ago, I thought that it was very interesting when a scrum was held and the ball was thrown into the middle of the scrum and there was competition between the two opposing teams for possession of the ball.
Nowadays, the ball is thrown into the second row of the scrum and there is no competition for possession of the ball.
I think that there definitely should be a penalty applied when the ball is thrown into the second row.
