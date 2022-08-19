Western Advocate

Rugby league's scrum shenanigans should be punished with a penalty

By Bill Hoolihan
Updated August 19 2022 - 1:40am, first published 1:22am
HAVING watched rugby league football many years ago, I thought that it was very interesting when a scrum was held and the ball was thrown into the middle of the scrum and there was competition between the two opposing teams for possession of the ball.

