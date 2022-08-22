Hogans will feature in new exhibition at Mudgee gallery

IT'S been a big nine months for Marg Hogan.
IN December last year, Ms Hogan was elected as one of five new faces on Bathurst Regional Council.
Later this month, she will be one half - with her husband Stephen - of a new exhibition at Rosby Gallery outside Mudgee.
Curated by Rosby's Kay Norton-Knight, the exhibition Holding Stillness, featuring works from sculptor Mr Hogan and painter Ms Hogan, is described as bringing together "mediums and moments with objects and observations to grasp the past and deliver it into the future".
The opening event for the exhibition will be held on Saturday, August 27 between 2pm-4pm at Rosby Wines and Gallery north-east of Mudgee, where Ms Hogan and Mr Hogan will discuss their works.
The exhibition will be on show from August 27 to September 26 from Thursday to Monday, 10am to 4pm.
