NORMALLY the St Pat's league tag side would be going into a match looking to extend a winning streak but things are different for the Saints this time around as they fight for their survival.
Pat's are preparing to face old rivals Orange Hawks this Sunday at Mudgee's Glen Willow Stadium after Orange CYMS prevented the Saints from winning their 60th straight Group 10 game in the major semi-final.
Advertisement
The 16-6 defeat is certainly a shock to the system for a Pat's team who would have almost forgotten what losing feels like, but they'll use that unfamiliar pain as a motivator for another tough game against Hawks.
Over the past five years Hawks have always been the biggest threat to the Saints' winning run, and prior to CYMS' success last weekend they were the last team to have toppled the Bathurst squad.
Pat's player-coach Mish Somers said there are certainly lessons to take away from the shock loss to CYMS.
"The girls are pretty disappointed about last week's performance but everyone turned up to training this week and we had a good run, so everyone's keen to get back out there on Sunday," she said.
"CYMS definitely were 100 per cent better than what we were last week. They were awesome. We didn't play at our best and we had a lot of little errors creep into our game and you can't do that in finals. They came back to ruin us."
Pat's will be heavily favoured to bounce back against Hawks having accounted for them 20-4 in their latest meeting this year.
However, Hawks came incredibly close to bringing down the Saints in the first meeting of the year, which ended 26-24.
They also enter the preliminary final on the back of a big 32-6 success against the Cowra Magpies in tough conditions at Bathurst's Jack Arrow Sporting Complex.
"It's always a great game against Hawks. They been a great side for many years," Somers said.
"They're very competitive. They've got both older and young talent across the field. They're always a hard team to play against so we'll have to be at our best. I'm sure they'll come out firing to try and get that other grand final spot.
"They've got a younger side this year and they're happy to throw the ball around so you've got to be quite aware in defence and read what they're trying to do."
One big factor in the Saints' favour this Sunday is the return of two key players to their lineup.
"Erin Naden and Sarah White are both back for us this week and they're girls with a lot of speed," Somers said.
"We were probably lacking a little bit of that speed last week, and the rest of the girls are really keen to get back out there again to try and rectify what happened last week."
Pat's and Hawks get a four-game finals feast of football underway at Mudgee from Sunday 11am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.