THE BATHURST community is remembering a man who brought joy and happiness to countless people.
Ken Webster had been a regular face at St Philomena's Catholic School for over a decade, acting as the school's crossing guard, before he retiring in 2013.
Ken's daughter Heather Webster said the family has been overwhelmed by kind words and messages received on a recent Facebook post.
"He was a humble person, but he touched so many people," she said.
"He spread so much joy and happiness. Some people indicated on the post that he changed their life.
"So many people remember his famous quote, 'Have a good day'."
It was evident on the Facebook post that Ken was well known and loved within the community.
"Such a lovely, happy man. A blessing and encouragement to all who met him," wrote Bethany Carter-Sherlock.
"The best lolly pop man always waved. And gave a thumps up," Taihla Blow commented.
"Always had a smile and positive energy," James Aldridge said.
"When driving to work I'd often go out of my way to go past St Phil's because your dad always brightened my morning with his cheery smile and thumbs up," Margy Croft wrote.
When Mr Webster retired from St Philomena's, then acting principal Louise Davies said Ken made everyone "feel special".
"No matter rain, hail or shine, whether we're having a good day or a bad day, once we see Ken Webster - our loving and caring crossing guard - our outlook for the day is lifted," she said.
"His happy voice permeates our surrounds, making us all feel welcome and safe."
Ken sadly passed away on Friday, August 12, at the age of 91.
Ken's funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 24, at the Bathurst Presbyterian Church (St Stephen's) from 11am.
