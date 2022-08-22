Western Advocate

Vale Ken Webster: Former St Philomena's crossing guard remembered

Bradley Jurd
Bradley Jurd
Updated August 22 2022 - 2:30am, first published 2:00am
VALE: Ken Webster pictured back in 2013 when he retired as St Philomenas Catholic Schools crossing guard. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK

THE BATHURST community is remembering a man who brought joy and happiness to countless people.

