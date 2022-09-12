IT'S been more than two years since Bathurst Regional Council has held a policy committee meeting, and councillor Ian North says it's time to bring it back - with a twist.
The call has been sparked by the recent community concern over the prospect of losing up to 40 per cent of their time to speak at public forum.
Council has resolved to keep public forum speaking time to five minutes under its Code of Meeting Practice, but Cr North wants to go a step further and give people more opportunity to address the council.
He is proposing that policy committee meetings, which were scrapped during the height of the pandemic, be brought back on the first Wednesday of each month and a public forum added to the agenda for the evening.
Previously, policy committee never had a public forum, but did offer a general business section, which gave councillors the chance to raise any items they were concerned about.
Cr North said that if the idea was adopted, there would be two public forums per month.
However, he would want the public forum at the ordinary meeting, held on the third Wednesday of each month, to be aligned to the agenda.
This means people would only be allowed to address the chamber in relation to items listed in the business papers.
The public forum at policy committee meetings, though, would be open to any topic.
"I've got no problem keeping it to the agenda on ordinary meeting nights, and then on the policy nights, which is when we (councillors) get to talk about general business, that's when the community can talk about general business," he said.
Cr North said the time limit should be five minutes per speaker at both public forums, with the possibility for an extension of time at the discretion of the chairperson.
He said having two public forums, with one limited to discussion of agenda items, would speed up proceedings for people who are sitting in the public gallery awaiting decisions on their development applications.
It would also give people more opportunities to address all the councillors together.
"None of us are there unless the community picks us," Cr North said.
"... People have got such busy lives and I think it's time we give them two chances to speak, to be able to talk in front of all the councillors. I think that's really important."
Council will be having a working party soon to discuss the structure of its meetings.
Cr North will continue to have discussions with councillors and senior staff about bringing back the policy committee meeting with an additional public forum.
"There's not really much to say other than bring policy committee meeting back and let people talk. It is literally as simple as that," he said.
