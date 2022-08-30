IT'S not just platypus that Bathurst residents are being asked to spot.
While the Australian Conservation Foundation encourages locals to keep an eye out for monotremes in the creeks and rivers of the region, the NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) is offering a different mission for those who choose to accept it.
Advertisement
The DPE says it wants eagle-eyed locals to report sightings of the tiny purple copper butterfly this spring.
The rare butterfly has a wingspan of just two centimetres, but its iridescent purple-blue wings and fussy feeding habits are key to spotting it in flight, according to NSW DPE ecosystem and threatened species team leader David Coote.
He said the endangered butterfly is found around Bathurst, Oberon and Lithgow.
"The purple copper is a picky eater, lives close to a particular species of ants and can be found feeding on native blackthorn on sunny, calm spring days," he said.
"This is a very rare species that, until very recently, was only known to occur on the Central Tablelands.
"The butterfly is active from late August until October each year and DPE scientists are hoping the community can help find more populations thanks to the Counting Coppers project."
Counting Coppers, run by Butterflies Australia and the NSW Government's Saving our Species program, asks citizen-scientists to record their sightings during the spring butterfly season through the Butterflies Australia app.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
Mr Coote said information from the public will help scientists conserve the tiny butterfly and its habitat.
"A population of the purple copper butterfly has recently been found within Namadgi National Park in the ACT," he said.
"Butterflies play an important role in the ecosystem as pollinators and their presence signals a healthy ecosystem.
"The more information we have about where this beautiful butterfly and its habitat exists, the more we can do to safeguard their future."
There was concern, in the wake of the last drought, that the purple copper butterfly's habitat had been affected by the fires that raged in the Lithgow region.
But a survey of fire-affected sites around Lithgow in mid-2020 provided better than expected news.
More information about the purple copper butterfly is available on the NSW Department of Planning and Environment website and at www.butterflies.org.au.
Advertisement
The Butterflies Australia app can be downloaded for free from the Google and Apple app stores.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.