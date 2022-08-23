Western Advocate

Association of 17th Infantry Battalions comes together in Bathurst

August 23 2022 - 1:30am
THEY travelled from far and wide, but former members of the Association of 17th Infantry Battalion that served in Bathurst came back to the city to acknowledge the past on Saturday, August 13.

