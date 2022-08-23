Western Advocate
Our History

Former Kelso police station receives National Trust award after renovations

Updated August 23 2022 - 4:37am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A RESPECTFUL renovation of the former Kelso police station has earned its owner, Bill Dando, special recognition from the Bathurst branch of the National Trust.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.