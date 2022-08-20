SINCE the Bathurst Giants first joined the ranks of the AFL Central West seniors they've had a fierce rivalry with the Bathurst Bushrangers, but for one day only they will be cheering them on.
When it was announced on Friday that the Giants' final round games with the Orange Tigers had been abandoned due to lack of a suitable venue, it created a conundrum for the senior men's tier one side.
The Giants were hoping to climb into second by beating the Tigers in the final round fixture.
But now, with both original venue Waratahs Sports Ground and the replacement venue at Mulyan Oval deemed too wet for games, it's a wait and see game for the men.
Currently the Giants are on equal competition points with Dubbo, but the Demons hold second due to a superior percentage.
However, if the Bushrangers can hand the Demons a loss at George Park 2 it could be enough for Mark Kennedy's men to climb into second.
"It depends on what happens with the Bushrangers and Dubbo. It could go on game differentials, percentages, wins and losses and that sort of stuff," Kennedy said.
"We really need Bathurst Bushrangers to have a good game
"We had the calculators out trying to work it out ourselves, but we'll just have to wait and see what happens."
No matter the outcome of Saturday's Bushrangers versus Dubbo match, the Giants will be playing the Demons in the preliminary final.
While Kennedy would dearly love for that match to be played in Bathurst, he knows his Giants are ready for whatever comes.
"Our guys are just ready to play finals now, they're keen, we've had a few really good training sessions and worked on a few things with our forwards and midfield line and I think we've got a good strategy in place," he said.
The abandonment of the round 15 fixture also means the Giants will have to wait another week to mark a milestone for one of its stalwarts.
The clash against the Tigers was going to be where the Giants acknowledged Damian Cuff's 150th senior AFL Central West game.
"He has been a fantastic clubman for our team and for our club, one of those stalwart players who keeps turning up and his performances on the ground defy his age," Kennedy said.
"I don't think he takes any notice of the date on his drivers' licence, he always does a good job for us. He's Mr Consistency.
"Even the reserve grade games he's played this year because he did want to concentrate on helping develop some of our juniors coming through, that's what we need and what we're using our reserve grade for, he snuck into the forward line and kicked a few goals there as well.
"So he taps me on the shoulder now and tells me he's a forward," he added with a laugh.
While the men's tier one side waits to see what the abandonment means for them, the tier two outfit already finished the season in fifth while it's a fortnight off for the women, who have booked a direct path to the grand final.
