Western Advocate
Subscriber

Bathurst Giants' final round AFL Central West matches with Orange Tigers are abandoned after Mulyan Oval is closed

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated August 20 2022 - 12:43am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WAIT AND SEE: Bathurst Giant Sam Sloan boots a goal in last Saturday's clash with the Bushrangers. He and his team-mates will sit out the final round after rain forced their game with Orange to be abandoned.

SINCE the Bathurst Giants first joined the ranks of the AFL Central West seniors they've had a fierce rivalry with the Bathurst Bushrangers, but for one day only they will be cheering them on.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.