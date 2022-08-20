SOUTHS captain Danielle Fisher wiped tears from her eyes and spoke of pride, Orange CYMS goalkeeper Ellen Dolbel had a grin on her face and spoke of nervous moments.
Those two contrasting emotions at full-time came after Saturday's epic women's Central West Premier League Hockey minor semi-final which Orange CYMS won 3-1 on penalties at Bob Roach Field.
While CYMS has two goalkeepers, Dolbel was given the task for the shootout conducted in a one-on-one format.
The teenager blocked the first attempt from Sarah White, forced Emma White wide on attempt two, then shut down Sophie McCauley on attempt three.
Though Jess Watterson did find the mark for Souths on attempt four, with Kaylah Russell, El Moore and Courtney Hogan all hitting the target for CYMS, Dolbel did not have to face a fifth one-on-one.
"That feels pretty good, I'm still quite nervous actually," Dolbel said.
"I've done a couple before and I haven't done very well in them because I get so nervous.
"Blocking the first one, it gives you a little bit of a boost and you tell yourself to just focus on the next one, focus on the next one.
"I wasn't keeping score, I was just thinking 'Stop the ball'. I didn't know when we won, I was still just standing there waiting for the next one."
While Dolbel was delighted with the outcome, for Souths it was a disappointing way to end the match given the way they had hauled themselves back into it.
CYMS had led the sudden-death clash 3-0 and heading into the final quarter was well in control.
But in that final quarter Souths clicked, putting on three goals in the space of eight minutes to square it up at 3-all.
Souths then turned away three penalty corners during golden goal extra-time.
Though not able to seal a remarkable comeback win in penalties, the fight Souths showed when under extreme pressure was impressive.
"I am really proud of the girls," Fisher said with tears in her eyes.
"We came back from three goals down, we did all that we could, unfortunately it just wasn't for us this year. The goal was to get to semis, so I'm not putting my head down, we played so well.
"We all put in hard there, so like I said I couldn't be prouder. Hopefully we can come back next year and get closer. It was a big effort to make it this year, so I can't be too disappointed."
The crisp passing and support play which helped CYMS to a 4-1 victory over Souths a week earlier in the final round was on display again early in the minor semi-final.
On top of that, CYMS also kept composure when there wasn't an obvious option forward. They moved the ball around in the back line and waited for channels to open.
It was the sort of hockey that created plenty of chances.
Souths goalkeeper Steph Hinds was superb in a one-on-one eight minutes into the match, her pressure forcing an Addy Chapman attempt wide.
That came after Hinds had made double save on CYMS' first penalty corner play of the match.
But 11 minutes into the match CYMS was on the board, Courtney Hogan's straight shot from a penalty corner finding the mark.
It gave CYMS a 1-0 lead it carried into half-time.
Souths' best chance of the first half came from a 28th minute penalty corner play - Sarah White's bullet saved by Jess Healey.
The third quarter was CYMS' best of the match, their press making it hard for Souths' defence to clear the ball.
Five minutes after the resumption, CYMS captain Madi Smith blasted the ball into the bottom left corner to make it 2-0.
The skipper then forced a turnover over which led to a goal for El Moore.
At 3-0 up with a quarter to play and with momentum on its side, CYMS looked a set to advance. But Souths' players willed themselves to lift.
A Sarah White tomahawk found the mark with a tick over nine minutes left then Souths came agonisingly close to adding another when a McCauley penalty corner drag flick struck the post.
But Souths drew two more penalty corners for the period and scored off both them - McCauley nailing her second crack at a drag flick before Sarah White locked it up with two minutes left.
Ultimately CYMS went on to win the match, but Fisher praised her side for the way they went down fighting.
"It's not a good way to lose but it wasn't an easy knockout, it took a bit to get us out of there," she said.
"Everyone has had an amazing season, everyone has really stepped up this year and we've really backed each other. Hopefully we can use this now, it's the closest we've been in seven years, it's only up from here."
For CYMS it is now on to the preliminary final against Lithgow Panthers.
Dolbel feels the key to winning that will be starting strong once more, but then maintaining the effort.
"We started well, but we just fell away a bit. So we definitely need to keep working, keep our heads down and just play hockey. I think we can definitely get there," she said.
"But it was such a good job by them [Souths] to come back, it was such a competitive game and that's the best hockey ever, competitive hockey."
