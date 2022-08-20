Western Advocate
St Pat's women defeat Lithgow Panthers 2-1 in Central West Premier League Hockey major semi-final

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated August 20 2022 - 8:40am, first published 8:30am
GRAND RESULT: Sophie Conroy and her fellow Saints produced some of their best hockey this season to beat Lithgow Panthers 2-1 in the major semi-final. Photo: ALEXANDER GRANT

A HOME grand final for the first time in 11 years - it was something both the St Pat's women and men were celebrating on Saturday afternoon.

