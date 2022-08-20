Western Advocate
Subscriber

St Pat's head into men's Central West Premier League Hockey grand final on 10-game winning streak

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated August 20 2022 - 9:38am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STRONG: Andre Rossitt was one of the Saints to impress in Saturday's 2-1 win over Lithgow Storm. Photo: PHIL BLATCH

BEATING Lithgow Storm in Lithgow - that was the goal St Pat's coach Niel Howard set his side on Saturday and they delivered.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.