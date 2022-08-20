BEATING Lithgow Storm in Lithgow - that was the goal St Pat's coach Niel Howard set his side on Saturday and they delivered.
The Saints posted a 2-1 win in Lithgow to ensure they go into the men's Central West Premier League Hockey grand final on the back of a 10-game winning streak.
Though the game meant nothing in regards to the ladder - St Pat's had already locked in the minor premiership and Storm second spot - Howard still knew a win would be valuable in terms of morale.
"Our goal was to to beat them at their home, the only thing we hadn't done this year was beat Lithgow at their home. Now we've done that as well," the coach said.
"We've beaten them two times at home and now in Lithgow, so that's three times this year we've beaten them. But I was part of a side that went undefeated through the season but lost the grand final."
Though it remains to be seen what the grand final, to be staged in Bathurst in two weeks, will bring, if the Saints can play the same brand of hockey they did on Saturday they'll be hard to beat.
Though Storm goalkeeper James Luck produced a typically solid display, both co-captain Riley Hanrahan and Jaden Ekert scored for the Saints.
Both were field goals, the Saints having just one penalty corner attempt during the match.
"We scored pretty early and were up 1-0 for a long time. Early in the fourth quarter we scored another one and with a couple of minutes to go they scored," Howard said.
"There was probably three minutes to go when they scored and they were pushing to score another one, but we held them out."
Defender Lachlan Howard picked up the Saints' players' player honour, but he was not the only one to impress.
"Lachy got the points for the game from his team-mates and defended really well, but young Andre Rossitt, he's sort of reached a different level since coming home from Country," Howard said.
"Blake Davis he did some miles today and tackled really well, so I was really happy with Blake's game."
There was one sour note for the game, experienced Storm defender Ben Kelly injuring his hand - it's believed to be broken - while working to block a shot.
"It looks like his season is done," Howard said.
"So unfortunately for Benny that has happened, it is part of the game unfortunately."
