DOWN a player for 10 minutes with the scores locked at 6-all - it wasn't a comfortable situation for the St Pat's league tag side to find themselves in during Sunday's Group 10 preliminary final.
However, as this Pat's squad have often done, they were able to take their game up a level when required to eventually put away long time rivals Orange Hawks 22-12 at Glen Willow Stadium.
Advertisement
The Saints booked themselves a grand final meeting with Orange CYMS thanks to the victory, which was earned on the back of a clinical offensive display during the second half.
Cheynoah Merchant scored a brace for the Saints while impressive showings for Erin Naden and Meredith Jones helped set the platform for the Bathurst side in attack.
Jes Pearson was produced several critical defensive tags for the Hawks and Bec Ford's kicking game was once again a strong point for the Orange women but it wasn't to be their day.
Naden still had five minutes to serve in the sin bin at half-time but Pat's player-coach Mish Somers said the team were buoyed by their ability to keep the scores level at that stage.
"The girls were upbeat because we hadn't let them in for that five minutes where we were down a player. One little missed tag was the only reason they were on the board and we didn't let that get us down," she said.
"I think that signalled a switch in momentum. We started running the ball really well and tries came in the end, which was nice.
"We've fielded different teams nearly every week so to have our A-team on was good, and we started to click and get on top of them in defence. When we got that second try we just knew we had to just hold them out because they've got some good, fast finishers."
Hawks coach Steve Pearson said a few defensive lapses proved costly.
"Our defence just didn't quite work there. We missed some opportunities late in the first half and early in the second half and obviously in the second half we had pretty much no field position so it was tough," he said.
"It's pretty disappointing. We aimed to finish higher and the girls deserved to finish higher. We didn't have a great start to the year, forfeited the first game due to numbers, then we're playing one game and having a couple of weeks off before the next one.
"It's hard to get people up for training when the season's set up like that."
Merchant took just four minutes to open the scoring for St Pat's when she found space down the right side to breach the Hawks try line, before smartly running the ball near the posts to give Somers an easier conversion.
The joy was short lived for the Saints when an error allowed Hawks to immediately hit back.
On the set following the Pat's mistake Hawks got the reply when Jes Pearson scored near the posts, with Bec Prestwidge levelling things back up with her conversion.
Hawks looked ready to then make a dangerous break down the left edge before a Darcie Morrison intercept foiled those plans.
Advertisement
Pearson managed to hunt down Naden following a line break for the Saints number one.
It took another great chase down tag from Pearson to prevent Naden from scoring in the left corner just a few sets later, and things were about to get even more disappointing for the Pat's fullback.
In the 20th minute Naden was sent to the sin bin for dissent, which followed a tense coming together between several Pat's and Hawks players in the middle of the park.
Pat's kept the scores level until half-time and things were still sitting at 6-all with just one minute remaining before Naden could return to the field when the Hawks took the lead.
Pat's dropped a Bec Ford kick to give the Orange side a full set near the try line and Sarah Kirkness took advantage of the situation to score and put her side up 12-6.
The Saints were able to force a line drop out four minutes later and it would signal the start of their game stepping up to another level.
Advertisement
They scored off the next set through Morrison, who found an overlap, and Sarah White then finished off a fluid move across the field to put Pat's up 16-12.
Merchant then had a stroke of luck to seal the victory for Pat's as she somehow squeezed her way through two defenders while avoiding the tag, picking up her second try of the day with four minutes remaining.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.