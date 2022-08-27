HUDSONS Circus continues to attract a crowd in Bathurst, with many people coming along to see the show on August 20.
The circus was in Bathurst for a week and a half, with the performances on August 20 some of the last opportunities to see them during this visit.
Hudsons Circus was last in Bathurst in mid 2021 and since then had added several new performers and acts to the show.
There was a new clown in the line up, Walison Muh, who comes from Brazil, along with a new balancer and a contortionist.
Hudsons Circus also offered daredevils, jugglers, aerial acrobats, quick change artists, and animals in its show.
