WHAT Sunday's Western Under 18s semi-final between St Pat's and Cowra Magpies lacked in attacking prowess it certainly made up for in passion and physicality.
By the end of the hour it was the Saints who produced a little extra bit of those traits to come out 22-16 victors, booking a preliminary final date with cross-city rivals Panthers in the process.
Tempers flared and tensions were high throughout the game, which saw St Pat's players Jed O'Neill and Dylan Branda sent to the sin bin and Magpies' Ashton Anderson was sent off for a spear tackle.
Saints coach Matt Dunn said the quality of his team's attack was a far cry from the quality of their elimination final success over Dubbo Macquarie but they showed plenty of spirit.
"When you get two blokes put in the bin it hurts your structure but it was just passion at the end that got us through," he said.
"We were killing ourselves there. Our discipline and our ball control last week were fantastic but we let ourselves down in that department today, but to win like that is just heart and emotion.
"Cowra are a really good side. We knew they'd come to play and that they'd be better than they were last week. They attacked us where we expected them to but our boys were really good, for the most part.
"We can clean up a few little things. Our discipline at times let us down, our completion rates were ordinary, but a win is a win. We'll refocus this week, prepare well and hopefully play better in the next one."
Magpies got on the board first through centre Jacob Haeata, who showed off his footwork to find a crafty try.
A 40-20 to Cowra put them in range to score again and winger Sam Kelly nearly delivered at the left corner post but he was called into touch.
Each team squandered chances near their opponents' try line before the 20th minute.
Magpies were given a full set inside the Saints' 10m but coughed up the ball and Pat's were put in similar range on the back of a penalty for a high tackle, though they too failed to capitalise.
Pat's got it back to 6-all in the 24th minute when O'Neil was presented with too much space close to the line, and Will Poole added the conversion.
Cowra weren't fussed by the reply and applied pressure on the Saints, with the pressure getting to Branda in the four minutes out from half-time as he was sin binned.
Magpies made the most of the player advantage to score inside the last minute of the half through Kelly on the left wing, who wasn't going to be denied this time around to make it 10-6 at half-time.
The Cowra boys were their own worst enemy for the remainder of the time in the 13-on-12 situation, dropping the ball on the first set of the new half and throwing a forward pass on their next one.
Pat's punished them in the 34th minute when Aiden Stait put his size advantage to great use by spinning off several tacklers and dragging two more over the line with him to score.
The extras from Poole put the Saints back in front.
Clayton Chatfield pushed the lead out to 16-10 just moments later but Magpies didn't let their opponents run away with things as a line break and long run to the try line from Jayden Williams levelled proceedings.
However, Magpies continued to self-implode with errors close to their own try line, although the Saints didn't find a decisive blow.
Ten minutes out from full-time a spear tackle from Ashton Anderson saw him sent off but retaliation from O'Neil put him in the bin for the remainder of the match.
Pat's made better use of the extra space in the 12-man match and Ryan Small hit the line hard to find the winning try for the Saints with seven minutes to go.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
