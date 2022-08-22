Western Advocate
St Pat's set up Western Under 18s preliminary final derby with Panthers after win over Cowra Magpies

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated August 22 2022 - 4:31am, first published 1:00am
St Pat's vs Cowra Magpies under 18s

WHAT Sunday's Western Under 18s semi-final between St Pat's and Cowra Magpies lacked in attacking prowess it certainly made up for in passion and physicality.

