THE quality of performances across the Bathurst Eisteddfod's opening weekend has impressed the panel of adjudicators.
After the eisteddfod was cancelled in 2021, the organisers were delighted to open the event at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) on Saturday, August 20.
Advertisement
The first few days of the event are dedicated to the music program, with children of all ages taking to the stage to showcase their talent.
Bathurst Eisteddfod president Renee Fowler said the opening weekend went really well.
"It's all gone really well. The adjudicators have been really impressed with the standard, which has been lovely, of the kids that have been playing and just amazed by the talent that is out here, which is great," she said.
"It's been really nice to hear their feedback."
Equally, the children have enjoyed the opportunity to perform for them.
"They love it, which is good. Some of them are nervous of course, and that's natural. We've had some of our six years and under [on Sunday afternoon] playing piano, but they've all done really well and no one's forgotten in the middle, they've just kept going, so they've done a fantastic job," Ms Fowler said.
"We've also some of our older kids who've had to play a piece for 15 minutes, so we've had a real mix, and they're just naturals."
The Bathurst Eisteddfod will continue through to September 9 and there is a jam-packed week ahead as the two other programs get under way.
Speech and drama will begin on August 25, with the performances in the dance program to then hit the stage on August 27.
Ms Fowler said anyone in the community is welcome to come along to the eisteddfod to watch the performances.
Tickets can be purchased at the door for just one section or for a whole day pass.
The importance of having an audience for the performers can't be understated.
"They need to perform to an audience. It's really important and lovely for those kids to just look out and see some people listening to them," Ms Fowler said.
Performances generally start at 9am each day and continue well into the evening.
Visit the Bathurst Eisteddfod website for more information about the schedule.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.